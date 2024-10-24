Britvic Sees Increased Stake from Barclays

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic has seen a change in its major shareholders, with Barclays PLC increasing its voting rights to 6.04%. This change was primarily due to acquisitions, crossing the threshold on October 18, 2024. Such movements can influence Britvic’s stock dynamics and are of keen interest to investors assessing the company’s market position.

For further insights into GB:BVIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.