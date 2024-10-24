News & Insights

Stocks

Britvic Sees Increased Stake from Barclays

October 24, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic has seen a change in its major shareholders, with Barclays PLC increasing its voting rights to 6.04%. This change was primarily due to acquisitions, crossing the threshold on October 18, 2024. Such movements can influence Britvic’s stock dynamics and are of keen interest to investors assessing the company’s market position.

For further insights into GB:BVIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.