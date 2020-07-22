Markets

Britvic Q3 Revenue Declines 16.3% - Quick Facts

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Britvic Plc (BVIC.L) reported that third-quarter revenue declined 16.3% to £328.9 million, and year-to-date revenue decreased 5.1% to £1.03 billion on last year, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Significant declines in Out-of-Home consumption were partly offset by strong growth in At-Home consumption, resulting in market value share gains across its business units.

Simon Litherland, Chief Executive, said, "As expected, Q3 demonstrates the full market impact of the Covid-19 lockdown. We have continued to focus on the clear priorities we set to navigate through the pandemic, which have helped us to manage our business effectively and to deliver a third-quarter performance in line with our expectations..."

