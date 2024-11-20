News & Insights

Britvic Plc FY24 Profit, Revenues Rise; Declares Special Dividend

(RTTNews) - British soft drinks producer Britvic PLC (BVIC.L), which is in deal to be bought by Danish brewery group Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK), on Wednesday reported that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax grew to 173.2 million pounds from last year's 156.8 million pounds.

Earnings per share grew to 50.2 pence from last year's 47.9 pence.

Adjusted basic earnings per share for the year was 69.5 pence, an increase of 13.9 percent on the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT increased 15.2 percent to 250.9 million pounds, and adjusted EBIT margin increased 60 basis points to 13.2 percent.

Revenue grew 8.6 percent to 1.90 billion pounds from prior year's 1.75 billion pounds, driven by both price/mix and volume.

Further, the company noted that, subject to the proposed takeover by the Carlsberg Group being successfully completed, shareholders would receive a special dividend payment of 25p per Britvic share, which is expected to be paid to shareholders within 14 days of the effective date.

The full-year dividend would be 34.5 pence, comprising special dividend and first interim dividend.

Meanwhile, the Board has decided not to declare the normal final dividend as Carlsberg reserves the right to decrease the acquisition price for any dividend declared, made, paid or that becomes payable by Britvic on or prior to the effective date.

Subject to approval from the regulatory authorities, Britvic anticipates that the acquisition by Carlsberg will complete in the first quarter of 2025.

