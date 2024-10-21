News & Insights

Stocks

Britvic Executives Increase Shareholdings Under SIP

October 21, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic plc announced that executive directors Simon Litherland and Rebecca Napier have acquired shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Litherland and Napier purchased 12 shares each at 1,283.00 pence per share and received additional matching shares, highlighting their commitment to the company’s growth. This move is seen as a positive signal to investors interested in Britvic’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:BVIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.