Britvic Executives Increase Shareholdings Under SIP

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic plc announced that executive directors Simon Litherland and Rebecca Napier have acquired shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Litherland and Napier purchased 12 shares each at 1,283.00 pence per share and received additional matching shares, highlighting their commitment to the company’s growth. This move is seen as a positive signal to investors interested in Britvic’s stock performance.

