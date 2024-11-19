Britvic Directors Increase Investment Confidence Through Share Purchases

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic plc announced that its executive directors, Simon Litherland and Rebecca Napier, have participated in the company’s Share Incentive Plan by purchasing shares and receiving matching free shares. This move highlights the directors’ confidence in the company’s growth prospects, potentially signaling positive sentiment to investors in the financial markets.

