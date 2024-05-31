Britvic Corrects Share Price in Director Dealings

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic plc has corrected the share price information from a previous announcement, now stating that shares were purchased at 1004 pence each under the Share Incentive Plan. Executive Directors Simon Litherland and Rebecca Napier acquired shares and matching shares at the amended price, with Litherland’s total holding now representing 0.18% of the issued share capital and Napier’s at 0.00%.

