Britvic (BTVCY) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

Britvic (Other OTC: BTVCY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.22 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $0.44 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/15/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 05/31/2024.

BTVCY has a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Britvic PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages, predominantly in Great Britain, France, and Ireland. In Great Britain and Ireland, the company sells PepsiCo brands in addition to its own Britvic brands. Britvic brands include Robinsons, J2O, Tango, and Fruit Shoot. In France, it sells its own brands, including Teisseire, as well as private-label juices and syrups. The company also has a small international business that sells in dozens of countries, including India, the United States, and Brazil, where Britvic bought the Ebba company and now owns the Maguary and Dafruta brands. Roughly 70% of the company’s total revenue is from sales in Great Britain. Britvic predominantly distributes its products to supermarkets.

