Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

November 17, 2022 — 02:47 pm EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters had earlier reported the transfer, citing a source familiar with the case. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

