Britney Spears' father asks court to end singer's conservatorship - media reports

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer's 13-year conservatorship, NBCNews and CNN reported on Tuesday.

