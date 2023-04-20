US Markets
NWG

British watchdog to ensure savers benefit from interest rate rises

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 20, 2023 — 04:13 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said it will use new, tougher consumer protection powers from July 31 to ensure banks are passing on increases in interest rates to savers.

"We have made clear that firms should be able to justify and explain the rationale for the speed and degree to which they make changes to their various savings rates," Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi said in a letter to parliament's Treasury Select Committee.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.