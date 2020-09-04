British watchdog starts probe into big homebuilders over leasehold practices

Markets
Britain's competition regulator on Friday launched an investigation into four of the country's biggest housebuilders, saying they may have broken a consumer protection law in relation to leasehold homes.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was opening enforcement cases against Barratt Developments BDEV.L, Persimmon Homes PSN.L, Taylor Wimpey TW.L and Countryside Properties CSPC.L.

The CMA uncovered evidence of potentially unfair terms with regards to ground rents in leasehold contracts and potential mis-selling, it said.

"It is unacceptable for housing developers to mislead or take advantage of homebuyers," Andrea Coscelli, CMA's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

CMA said the possible outcomes of this investigation could include court action, if necessary, or legal commitments from companies to change their practices.

Barratt in a statement said it was cooperating with the watchdog.

Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Countryside were not immediately available for comment.

