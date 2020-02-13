US Markets

British watchdog clears Google's buyout of Looker

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Britain's competition watchdog on Thursday gave the go-ahead to Google's $2.6 billion buyout of privately held big-data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences.

The Competition and Markets Authority said its probe found the deal would not adversely impact quality of service or competition in the market for data analytics tools and software.

