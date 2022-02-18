BX

British warehousing firm Segro rides surge in demand for quick delivery

British warehousing firm Segro said on Friday the growing popularity of rapid delivery services is fuelling strong demand across its markets after it reported a 20% jump in annual profit, sending its shares about 4% higher.

The boom in e-commerce during the pandemic is also helping warehouse operators like Segro remain relatively resilient in the face of rising inflationary pressures.

"We are seeing new names emerge in the space — rapid grocery delivery services and other 'q-commerce' businesses — and its impact is now being felt more widely across the portfolio, for example in our urban estates in Germany, France and Spain," Segro said, using a term for "quick-commerce".

In a sign of rising interest in the rapid delivery business, U.S. private equity giant Blackstone BX.N said this week it was leading a nearly $24 billion recapitalisation of Mileway, Europe's largest operator of urban warehouses.

Segro said on Friday adjusted pre-tax profit jumped to 356 million pounds ($484.9 million) in 2021, from 296 million pounds a year earlier, while a measure that reflects the value of its buildings, called EPRA Net Tangible Assets, surged 40% to 1,137 pence per share.

