British videogame maker Codemasters agrees to Take-Two's 759 mln pounds buyout offer

Nov 10 (Reuters) - UK-based videogame developer Codemasters Group Holdings CDM.L has agreed to Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO.O buyout offer of 485 pence per share, the U.S. videogame-maker said on Tuesday.

The cash-and-stock offer, announced last week, gives the Formula One games-maker an equity value of about 759 million pounds (about $1.00 billion). The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

