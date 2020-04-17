British veteran raises $22 million by walking for the health service

Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, has raised more than 17.4 million pounds ($21.7 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden.

Moore completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8009 pounds)

