British vaccine minister says confident in supply from manufacturers

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Britain has confidence in its supply of COVID-19 vaccines and has good visibility on future supplies thanks to regular contacts with manufacturers over timetables for deliveries, the minister responsible for rolling out shots said on Wednesday.

"We have real confidence in our supply and our visibility of supply," Nadhim Zahawi told lawmakers.

"We... talk to the vaccine manufacturers, almost on a daily basis, and we are confident, very confident (in) our supply of both the current vaccines under deployment and then there's more to come."

