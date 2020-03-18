US Markets

British utility Pennon to sell waste management unit for $5 bln, including debt

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Utility firm Pennon Group said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its waste management business, Viridor, to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc for 4.2 billion pounds ($4.95 billion), including debt.

The deal, which has been unanimously agreed by Pennon's board, will result in cash proceeds of 3.7 billion pounds taking into account Viridor's debt, the company said.

($1 = 0.8486 pounds)

