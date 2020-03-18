British utility Pennon to sell waste management unit for $5 bln, including debt

March 18 (Reuters) - Utility firm Pennon Group PNN.L said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its waste management business, Viridor, to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc KKR.N for 4.2 billion pounds ($4.95 billion), including debt.

The deal, which has been unanimously agreed by Pennon's board, will result in cash proceeds of 3.7 billion pounds taking into account Viridor's debt, the company said.

($1 = 0.8486 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

