British unions challenge rule allowing agency workers to fill in during strikes

British trade unions are seeking a judicial review of regulations allowing companies to hire staff from agencies to fill in for striking workers, they said on Tuesday.

Eleven trade unions across a range of industries and representing millions of workers said the rules could worsen industrial disputes and undermine the right to strike.

