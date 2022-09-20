British unions challenge rule allowing agency workers to fill in during strikes

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British trade unions are seeking a judicial review of regulations allowing companies to hire staff from agencies to fill in for striking workers, they said on Tuesday.

Eleven trade unions across a range of industries and representing millions of workers said the rules could worsen industrial disputes and undermine the right to strike.

