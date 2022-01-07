British tycoon Branson to list blank-check company in Amsterdam - Sky News

Adds Euronext comment, detail, background

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire British businessman Richard Branson is set to launch his first-ever European blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange in the next few months, Sky News reported on Friday.

The tycoon is looking to list the new special acquisition company (SPAC) on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam instead of the London bourse, where his Virgin Group empire is based, the report added.

Branson's plan to list in Amsterdam comes after the hub ended 2021 as Europe's top share trading venue, even as British regulators have reformed rules to boost London's role as a global centre for listing companies.

The blank-check company will seek to raise an initial sum of 200 million euros ($225.94 million), according to a source cited in the Sky News report.

A representative for Branson could not be reached by Reuters, while Virgin Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Euronext Amsterdam said in a statement they do not comment on potential issuers on its markets.

The billionaire has been favouring the hot, market-favourite SPAC route. He took his space venture Virgin Galactic and his satellite program Virgin Orbit public through mergers with blank-check companies.

SPACs are investment vehicles that raise money on stock markets to buy private businesses, providing an easy route for the target to gain a listing without going through the rigorous process of a traditional initial public offering.

($1 = 0.8852 euros)

