British transport group National Express to buy StageCoach in all-share deal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British transport group National Express NEX.L is acquiring rival StageCoach SGC.L in an all-share deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

StageCoach shareholders will get 0.36 new National Express shares in exchange for each share held, and will own about 25% of the combined group.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

