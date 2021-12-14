NEX

British transport group National Express to buy StageCoach in all-share deal

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Smith

British transport group National Express is acquiring rival StageCoach in an all-share deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

StageCoach shareholders will get 0.36 new National Express shares in exchange for each share held, and will own about 25% of the combined group.

