British supermarket Sainsbury's to remove most customer purchasing limits

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L said on Friday it would start to remove the customer purchasing limits it imposed as a response to increased demand during the coronavirus emergency.

"As stock continues to build, we have been reviewing whether we still need to limit the number of items people buy. I am pleased to tell you that we will start to remove limits from Sunday," Chief Executive Mike Coupe said in a letter to customers.

Limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes, he said.

