British supermarket Sainsbury's to remove most customer purchasing limits

James Davey Reuters
British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on Friday it would start to remove the customer purchasing limits it imposed as a response to increased demand during the coronavirus emergency.

"As stock continues to build, we have been reviewing whether we still need to limit the number of items people buy. I am pleased to tell you that we will start to remove limits from Sunday," Chief Executive Mike Coupe said in a letter to customers.

Limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes, he said.

