British supermarket group Morrisons to help with COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Morrisons MRW.L, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket group, has offered the UK government the use of its car parks to help with the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, its boss said on Tuesday.

David Potts told reporters portable buildings would be up and running from three store car parks from Jan. 11.

"We have offered up another 47, subject to requirements of the country and the availability of the vaccine," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

