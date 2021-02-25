US Markets
British supermarket group Asda says 5,000 jobs at risk in restructuring

James Davey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

British supermarket group Asda said on Thursday it has started a consultation with 5,000 workers potentially impacted by operational changes to simplify the business.

Asda, now owned by the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital, currently employs 145,000 people.

