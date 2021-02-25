British supermarket group Asda says 5,000 jobs at risk in restructuring

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Asda said on Thursday it has started a consultation with 5,000 workers potentially impacted by operational changes to simplify the business.

Asda, now owned by the Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital, currently employs 145,000 people.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

