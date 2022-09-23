US Markets

British sub-prime lender Amigo CEO Jennison to step down

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
British sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc said on Friday its chief executive officer Gary Jennison was stepping down from his role and he would be replaced by current chief financial officer Danny Malone.

Kerry Penfold, who is currently the head of finance, would takeover as the new CFO, the company said.

