British sub-prime lender Amigo CEO Jennison to step down

Sept 23 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc AMGO.L said on Friday its chief executive officer Gary Jennison was stepping down from his role and he would be replaced by current chief financial officer Danny Malone.

Kerry Penfold, who is currently the head of finance, would takeover as the new CFO, the company said.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

