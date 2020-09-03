British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

By Shashank Nayar

Sept 3 (Reuters) - London shares rose on Thursday as upbeat services sector data from China and bets on more stimulus lifted risk appetite, while GlaxoSmithKline rose on announcing a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

GSK GSK.L rose 1% after the drugmaker along with French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said that they had started the "Phase 1/2" trial for their vaccine.

The bue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.8%, climbing for a second straight session, with life insurers .FTNMX8570 and travel stocks .FTNMX5750 leading gains, while the mid-cap index .FTMC advanced 0.6%.

"London markets are rushing on hopes that the government will have to consider further rounds of stimulus measures given the current economic situation, in addition to some positivity arising out of France's stimulus measures," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.

Trillions of dollars in stimulus and signs of a pickup in business activity have lifted the FTSE 100 from its March lows, but the index is still down about 22% from its pre-pandemic highs as the domestic economy struggles to post steady growth.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden on Wednesday hinted at more liquidity as he warned of higher risks to Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis than spelt out by the central bank last month.

Britain's services PMI showed job losses accelerated in August despite an upturn in demand, in a bleak sign ahead of the closure of the government's coronavirus furlough scheme at the end of next month.

China service sector activity extended into a fourth straight month in August, with companies hiring more people for the first time since January. MKTS/GLOB

Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc MRON.L fell 10.0% after its adjusted operating profit plunged 90% in the first half, hurt by a coronavirus-driven downturn in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

North Sea focused oil producer Enquest ENQ.L tumbled 11.3% after it said its free cash flow of $87.5 million, generated in the first six months of 2020, was about 37% lower from last year.

