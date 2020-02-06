British stocks rise as China to cut some U.S. import tariffs

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.7% * China to reduce tariffs on some U.S. imports * Royal Mail skids after trading update Feb 6 (Reuters) - UK shares advanced for the fourth straight session on Thursday as risk sentiment picked up further after China pledged to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports, though Royal Mail slid to an all-time low after pointing to a challenging year ahead. China will cut additional tariffs levied against 1,717 U.S. goods last year, after a Phase 1 trade deal was signed last month, and as fears persist over the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 550 people. [nL4N2A61K6] [nL4N2A6068] The FTSE 100 jumped 0.6%. Caterer Compass Group reported higher quarterly revenue and was among the top gainers. The FTSE 250 rose 0.7%, boosted by an 8% rise in insurer Beazley as its 2019 profit surged. [nL4N2A625Z] [nL4N2A624V] Royal Mail sank 10% after it warned outlook for the 2020-21 fiscal year was "challenging" and said the threat of a labour strike in late 2019 hurt parcel revenue growth during the Christmas period. [nL8N2A62CD] (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;)) ((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... )) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

