British stocks power ahead as China cbank steps in to soothe markets

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 up 1.4%, FTSE 250 up 1.1% * BP, Ferguson among top blue-chip gainers * Micro Focus lags midcaps Feb 4 (Reuters) - UK shares surged more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking Asian stock markets, as investors took heart from efforts by China's central bank to shore up the economy, while continuing to assess the potential fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong reported its first death from the virus, the second outside mainland China from the epidemic that has killed more than 420 people. Yet, global markets are staging a comeback, following a sell-off last week. [nL4N2A401C] The FTSE 100 soared 1.4%. Top gainers on the index included BP Plc , which rose 3.1% after hiking its dividend, and plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc , which gained 4.3% as it mulls over listing its shares in the U.S. [nL4N2A41WX] The FTSE 250 added 1.1%, though IT firm Micro Focus International Plc slid 12% after it reported lower annual revenue and profit and said its executive chairman would stand down. [nASN0002LE] (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;)) ((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... )) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.