British Stocks Left Behind as European Stocks Advance

European stocks mostly rose on Thursday, with the exception of U.K. equities, as multinationals suffered from the continued run-up in the pound.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.17% to 403.86. European stocks rose for a second day on optimism that the U.S. will reach a so-called phase one trade pact with China later this month.

The gains came even as eurozone sales fell a worse-than-forecast 0.6% in October, according to data from Eurostat.

However, the U.K. FTSE 100 declined 0.22% to 7172.36.

The rise in the pound, on the expectation that the Conservatives led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson will secure a majority in Parliament after the December 12 general election, is weighing on U.K.-based multinationals that generate most of their revenue outside the country.

Of stocks in the spotlight, shares in Italian jacket maker Moncler surged after Bloomberg reported Kering, the French luxury brands owner, has held exploratory talks on buying it. Kering shares rose 1.7%. Neither company commented.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, who say Moncler could fetch 12.25 billion euros, said the Italian group would be a “plug-and-play” acquisition for Kering and a way for the French company to reduce its dependence on the Gucci brand.

M&G shares dropped for a second day, losing 3%, after the fund manager on Wednesday suspended redemptions from its flagship property fund. Rival fund managers in the U.K. have kept their property funds open.

