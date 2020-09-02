British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

NG

London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the world's two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped after signalling a rebound in demand for luxury cars.

The luxury automaker RR.L rose 3.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 a day after Chief Executive Officer Torsten Muller-Otvos said the return in demand meant Rolls-Royce was the first car company to resume production in the United Kingdom on May 4.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC climbed 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, with mining .FTNMX1770, chemicals .FTNMX1350 and aero .FTNMX2710 stocks leading gains.

Britain's top homebuilder, Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L, jumped 2.7% even as it scrapped a special dividend payout and reported a near 30% fall in full-year housing completions and revenue.

