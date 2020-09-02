British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery

By Shashank Nayar

Sept 2 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as a surge in house prices to record highs powered stocks of homebuilders, while Rolls-Royce jumped to the top of the FTSE 100.

The blue-chip index .FTSE and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC climbed 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively, with homebuilders .FTNMX3720 set for their best day in nearly two months as data showed house prices jumped 2% in August, the biggest month-on-month increase since 2004.

"Investors have begun to regain confidence following some positivity on the economic front (but) the sentiment remains largely cautious as markets are factoring in a slower pace of recovery going ahead," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets.

The FTSE 100 has bounced since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but is still about 22% below its January highs, lagging U.S. and European peers, which have been propelled by a raft of global stimulus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX jumped more than 1% on Wednesday even as data showed German retail sales fell unexpectedly in July, dashing hopes that household spending in Europe's largest economy will be powerful enough to drive a strong recovery in the third quarter.

In the UK, media stocks .FTNMX5550, beverage companies .FTNMX3530 and personal goods makers .FTNMX3760 were among the biggest gainers. Life insurance .FTNMX8570 was the only index trading in the red.

Britain's top homebuilder, Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L, jumped 6.9% to the top of the FTSE 100 even as it scrapped a special dividend payout and reported a near 30% fall in full-year housing completions and revenue.

