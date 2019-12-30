British stocks ease as traders pocket profits

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

Healthcare firms, oil stocks drag on main index

Dec 30 (Reuters) - UK shares edged lower in early dealings on the year's penultimate trading day, as investors booked profits from this month's stock market rally and braced for 2020.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.2% after logging 11 straight days of gains, its best run in three years. The FTSE 250 .FTMC, which hit successive record highs last week, shed 0.1% at the beginning of another holiday-shortened week.

Healthcare stocks AstraZeneca AZN.L and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L were the biggest drags on the blue-chip bourse. Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L also weighed, despite crude prices touching a three-month high.

