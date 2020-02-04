British stocks climb as China's central bank steps in to calm jitters

* FTSE 100 up 1.4%, FTSE 250 rises 1.2% * BP, Ferguson among top blue-chip gainers * Micro Focus lags midcaps * NMC rebounds after steep losses on Monday (Adds news items, analyst comments, updates share prices) By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M Feb 4 (Reuters) - UK shares surged more than 1% on Tuesday as China's central bank took steps to shore up the economy, helping to ease growing fears about the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while positive corporate reports from blue-chips added momentum. The FTSE 100 soared 1.4%, with the main board dominated by BP , which rose 4% after increasing its dividend, and plumbing parts distributor Ferguson up 6% as it mulls a listing of its shares in the U.S. [nL4N2A41WX] The FTSE 250 was also tracking Asian stock markets higher, adding 1.2%. Both British benchmark indexes were set for their best day since mid-December. China's central bank has injected 1.7 trillion yuan through reverse repos into its market this week, amid the fast-spreading epidemic that has killed more than 420 people. [nB9N29N00J] "Support from the PBOC (People's Bank of China) is helping stabilise things, whilst there does not yet appear to be a serious escalation in the rate of new cases in China," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said. "Tentative signs of a plateauing in new cases will be supportive of risk." Though worries over the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic linger, markets are staging a comeback following a sharp sell-off last week, with generally upbeat corporate earnings and economic data soothing some nerves. Analysts at BlackRock said they expect these factors to support further global growth this year, though the unknown magnitude and duration of the outbreak poses downside risks. Shares of Glencore jumped 4.2% to lend further support to the main index, as the miner maintained its 2020 production targets. [nL4N2A41VI] NMC Health climbed 8.3% to top the blue-chip bourse after tumbling nearly 20% on Monday, following the move to reassure investors that its trading for 2019 was in line with expectations. [nL4N2A425U] Its stock has shed more than half its value since December when it came under attack from U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters. Online payments firm Finablr also snapped a four-day losing run and advanced 5%. Both Finablr and NMC share the same founder. IT firm Micro Focus slid 13% to a near two-year low and underperformed the midcaps after reporting lower annual results. [nASN0002LE] (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;)) ((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... )) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.