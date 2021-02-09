NUM

British stockbroker Numis plans EU office within a year

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published

British stockbroker Numis said on Tuesday it plans to set up an office based in the European Union within a year to maintain full market access to the bloc, weeks after UK-based finane firms lost their ability to sell products there.

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British stockbroker Numis NUM.L said on Tuesday it plans to set up an office based in the European Union within a year to maintain full market access to the bloc, weeks after UK-based finane firms lost their ability to sell products there.

In a trading update ahead of its annual investor meeting, Numis said its revenues were up around 50% over the four months to January compared to the same period the prior year, boosted by a pick-up in both investment banking and advisory work.

Numis said Brexit would have a "minimal impact" on its financial performance in the short term.

"However we believe comprehensive EU market access is strategically important for the business in the longer term," it added.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More