British Steel has 1.25 bln stg decarbonisation plan, needs govt support

Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT HEPPELL

November 06, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Steel, the country's second biggest steelmaker owned by China's Jingye Group, announced a 1.25 billion pound ($1.55 billion) plan to decarbonise facilities at its Scunthorpe and Teesside sites, which it said would need "appropriate support" from the government.

($1 = 0.8070 pounds)

