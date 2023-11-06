British Steel has 1.25 bln stg decarbonisation plan, needs govt support

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Steel, the country's second biggest steelmaker owned by China's Jingye Group, announced a 1.25 billion pound ($1.55 billion) plan to decarbonise facilities at its Scunthorpe and Teesside sites, which it said would need "appropriate support" from the government.

($1 = 0.8070 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.