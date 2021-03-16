British Steel CEO Ron Deelen to resign - FT

March 16 (Reuters) - British Steel Chief Executive Officer Ron Deelen is poised to resign from his position, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Deelen will retire from the second-largest UK steelmaker at the end of the month to pursue new plans, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

