British software group Sage upgrades revenue forecast

May 17, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Sage SGE.L, a British provider of software to small and medium-sized companies, upgraded its full-year organic recurring revenue growth forecast to around 11% on Wednesday after a strong first half.

It had previously expected growth to be above the 9% level achieved in its last financial year.

