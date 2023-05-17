British software group Sage upgrades revenue forecast

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Sage SGE.L, a British provider of software to small and medium-sized companies, upgraded its full-year organic recurring revenue growth forecast to around 11% on Wednesday after a strong first half.

It had previously expected growth to be above the 9% level achieved in its last financial year.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

