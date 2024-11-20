British Smaller Companies VCT2 Plc Raises Offer Cap Amid Demand

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (GB:BSC) has released an update.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Plc and its counterpart have successfully launched a subscription offer, nearing £45 million in applications, prompting the full use of their £25 million over-allotment facility. This move raises the potential total to £75 million, reflecting strong investor interest. Interested parties have until March 28, 2025, to submit their applications.
