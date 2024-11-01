News & Insights

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Enhances Shareholder Value

November 01, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (GB:BSC) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 announced the payment of an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share and has allotted over a million ordinary shares through its dividend reinvestment scheme. The new shares, issued at 56 pence each, will soon be traded on the London Stock Exchange, enhancing the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

