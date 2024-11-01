British Smaller Companies VCT2 Enhances Shareholder Value

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (GB:BSC) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 announced the payment of an interim dividend of 1.5 pence per share and has allotted over a million ordinary shares through its dividend reinvestment scheme. The new shares, issued at 56 pence each, will soon be traded on the London Stock Exchange, enhancing the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.