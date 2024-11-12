British Smaller Companies VCT2 Approves Share Capital Reduction

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (GB:BSC) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 has successfully passed resolutions at their General Meeting to significantly reduce their share capital, subject to High Court approval. The changes, which include reducing the nominal share value and cancelling certain reserves, aim to enhance financial flexibility. This move received overwhelming support from shareholders, with over 98% approval for each resolution.

