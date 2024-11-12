News & Insights

Stocks

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Approves Share Capital Reduction

November 12, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (GB:BSC) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 has successfully passed resolutions at their General Meeting to significantly reduce their share capital, subject to High Court approval. The changes, which include reducing the nominal share value and cancelling certain reserves, aim to enhance financial flexibility. This move received overwhelming support from shareholders, with over 98% approval for each resolution.

For further insights into GB:BSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.