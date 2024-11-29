News & Insights

Stocks

British Smaller Companies VCT Shows Resilience Amid Challenges

November 29, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

British Smaller Companies VCT (GB:BSV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

British Smaller Companies VCT reported a slight increase in total return despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, with new and follow-on investments totaling £20.9 million. The company declared a second interim dividend, bringing total dividends for the fiscal year to 4.0p per share. Strong fundraising efforts continue, with applications exceeding £52 million for their October 2024 offer, ensuring continued investment in innovative businesses.

For further insights into GB:BSV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.