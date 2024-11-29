British Smaller Companies VCT Shows Resilience Amid Challenges

British Smaller Companies VCT (GB:BSV) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT reported a slight increase in total return despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, with new and follow-on investments totaling £20.9 million. The company declared a second interim dividend, bringing total dividends for the fiscal year to 4.0p per share. Strong fundraising efforts continue, with applications exceeding £52 million for their October 2024 offer, ensuring continued investment in innovative businesses.

