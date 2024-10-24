British Smaller Companies VCT Launches New Share Offers

British Smaller Companies VCT (GB:BSV) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 have announced the availability of application forms for their new share offers, aiming to raise up to £50 million with an additional £25 million over-allotment option. These offers, part of the 2024/25 tax year, are open for subscription until March 28, 2025, unless fully subscribed earlier. The prospectus for these opportunities can be accessed through the companies’ website.

