British Smaller Companies VCT Launches New Share Offers

October 24, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

British Smaller Companies VCT (GB:BSV) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 have announced the availability of application forms for their new share offers, aiming to raise up to £50 million with an additional £25 million over-allotment option. These offers, part of the 2024/25 tax year, are open for subscription until March 28, 2025, unless fully subscribed earlier. The prospectus for these opportunities can be accessed through the companies’ website.

