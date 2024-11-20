British Smaller Companies VCT Expands Fundraising Amid High Demand

British Smaller Companies VCT (GB:BSV) has released an update.
British Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 have announced the full utilization of their £25 million over-allotment facility due to strong demand, raising their total potential fundraising to £75 million for the 2024/25 tax year. The companies initially sought to raise £50 million and have already received applications nearing £45 million. Investors have until 28 March 2025 to apply, unless the offer is fully subscribed earlier.
