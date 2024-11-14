News & Insights

British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Interim Dividend

November 14, 2024

British Smaller Companies VCT (GB:BSV) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT has declared a 2.0 pence per ordinary share interim dividend, set to be paid on December 20, 2024. Shareholders must be registered by November 22, 2024, to be eligible, and the dividend will reduce the net asset value accordingly. Investors can also reinvest dividends through the company’s dividend re-investment scheme by December 6, 2024.

