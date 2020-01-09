British shares cheer easing U.S.-Iran worries

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

SIG tanks after profit warning

M&S, Card Factory whacked

Jan 9 (Reuters) - UK stocks rebounded on Thursday as chances of a full-blown crisis in the Middle East waned, but shares of SIG, Marks and Spencer and Card Factory missed out on the recovery after the companies warned of a hit to their annual performance.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE and FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.4% after U.S. President Donald Trump stepped back from more military action against Iran and Tehran signalled an end to retaliation.

Building materials supplier SIG SHI.L slumped 25% to the bottom of the midcaps after warning that profit would be significantly lower as its recovery in weak UK and Germany construction markets was taking longer than expected.

M&S MKS.L slid 7.5% after the retailer warned full-year gross margins would be around the lower end of its forecast. Greeting card specialist Card Factory CARDC.L tumbled 18% to a life low, after saying subdued performance over Christmas would hit profit.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.