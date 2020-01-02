British shares begin 2020 with gains; Tullow Oil sinks

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

Investors welcome China policy easing

U.S., China to sign Phase 1 deal on Jan. 15

Tullow Oil sinks after Carapa drilling results

Jan 2 (Reuters) - UK shares rose in the first trading session of the new decade, as investors welcomed China's easing monetary policy to support slowing growth and U.S. President Donald Trump's setting a date to sign a trade agreement with Beijing.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE advanced after two straight sessions of losses to gain 0.8%, with all main sectors in the black. Mining shares .FTNMX1770 led the gains after China, the world's top metals consumer, cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks.

Sentiment was also bolstered after Trump announced a Jan. 15 deadline to sign a Phase 1 trade deal with China.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.3%. Tullow Oil TLW.L lagged, slumping 17% after net oil pay at its Carapa-1 well offshore Guyana came in below pre-drill estimates.

