Companies
TRI

British satellite firm OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Satellite operator OneWeb said on Friday it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $1 billion in equity investment from a consortium of the UK Government and India's Bharti Enterprises, the new owners of the UK-based company.

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Satellite operator OneWeb said on Friday it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $1 billion in equity investment from a consortium of the UK Government and India's Bharti Enterprises, the new owners of the UK-based company.

The investment puts OneWeb on track to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX in the race to use low-Earth orbit satellites to provide high-bandwidth and low-latency communication services.

OneWeb said it appointed Neil Masterson, former co-chief operating officer at Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Adrian Steckel, who will continue as an adviser to the board.

OneWeb, founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Greg Wyler, filed for bankruptcy protection at the end of March after its biggest investor SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T pulled funding.

The company also said it aims to resume satellite launches on Dec. 17 and is on track to begin commercial connectivity services to the UK and the Arctic region in late 2021, and expand globally in 2022.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular