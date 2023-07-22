British royals release new photo of Prince George to mark 10th birthday

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have published a new photograph of their eldest son George to mark his 10th birthday on Saturday.

The photograph, taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, shows George smiling at the camera as he sits on some stone steps, wearing a checked shirt with the sleeves rolled up, chino trousers and smart brown shoes.

George is a grandson of King Charles and is second in line to the throne, behind his father.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.