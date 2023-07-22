News & Insights

British royals release new photo of Prince George to mark 10th birthday

Credit: REUTERS/MILLIE PILKINGTON/KENSINGTON PAL

July 22, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have published a new photograph of their eldest son George to mark his 10th birthday on Saturday.

The photograph, taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, shows George smiling at the camera as he sits on some stone steps, wearing a checked shirt with the sleeves rolled up, chino trousers and smart brown shoes.

George is a grandson of King Charles and is second in line to the throne, behind his father.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.