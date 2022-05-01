British royals mark seventh birthday of Princess Charlotte with new photos

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday.

The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family's black cocker spaniel.

Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, father William and elder brother George.

