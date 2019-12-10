British Retailer Ted Baker Is Falling as Black Friday Made Things Even Worse

Shares in Ted Baker plummeted on Tuesday as the embattled British retailer issued another profit warning after a weaker-than-expected Black Friday.

Shares in Ted Baker plummeted on Tuesday as the embattled British retailer issued another profit warning after a weaker-than-expected Black Friday.

Shares in Ted Baker plummeted on Tuesday as the embattled British retailer issued another profit warning after a weaker-than-expected Black Friday.

The retailer said full-year pre-tax profit would now be £5 million, with a potential of up to £10 million depending on Christmas trading after a worse-than-anticipated November and Black Friday.

However, the company warned difficult trading conditions would continue over December and January — the final two months of its full year.

The retailer also scrapped its dividend.

Chief executive Lindsay Page, who took up the role on a permanent basis in April, resigned following the update along with chairman David Bernstein.

Page had replaced founder Ray Kelvin, who resigned amid allegations of misconduct including “forced hugging,” which he denies.

“The last 12 months have undoubtedly been the most challenging in our history, yet the Ted Baker brand remains well supported by customers, partners and trustees and we appreciate their ongoing support,” the company said in a statement.

But its third profit warning this year sent shares plunging 36% in early trading, before recovering to trade 14% down at 344p. The stock has fallen 78% so far in 2019.

Retail sales fell 5.5% to £143 million in the period between Aug. 11 and Dec. 7, while online sales dropped 1.4%. E-commerce sales in the U.S. climbed 29%.

Looking ahead. Black Friday has failed to lift the ailing retailer as heavy discounting of its luxury products has hit the gross margin. The brand remains strong and U.S. sales are solid, but the holiday trading period looks bleak for Ted Baker.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.