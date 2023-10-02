British retailer Next's CFO to retire next year

Adds details on successor in paragraph 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L said on Monday its finance chief Amanda James will step down in July 2024.

The company named Jonathan Blanchard, the current CFO of upmarket fashion chain Reiss, as its next finance chief.

